Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 2:06PM MDT until March 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of reduced visibility. If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting up to 25 MPH.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.