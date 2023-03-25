Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 2:06PM MDT until March 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting up to 25 MPH.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of
reduced visibility.
If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use
extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.