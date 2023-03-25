Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 2:06PM MDT until March 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts in the backcountry above
pass level.
* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands,
Copper Basin, and Lost River Range, including but not limited
to Clayton.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of
reduced visibility.
If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use
extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.