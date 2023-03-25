Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:15AM MDT until March 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
along Salmon River Road including Shoup, 3 to 6 inches Cobalt
to Leesburg, and 5 to 9 inches in the higher elevations
including Williams Creek Summit.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.