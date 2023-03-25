Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:15AM MDT until March 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches, with 5 to 10 inches on Highway 28 from Lemhi to

Gilmore Summit, and over passes, including: Lost Trail Pass,

Bannock Pass, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM MDT

early this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory,

from 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.