Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:20AM MDT until March 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow showers and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH
this morning before subsiding.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains and Teton Valley, including but
not limited to Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, and
Ashton.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of
reduced visibility.
If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use
extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.