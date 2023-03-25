Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:20AM MDT until March 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, except lower amounts of 1 to 2

inches in Dubois and localized higher amounts around 1 foot in

the backcountry above about 7,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as

40 MPH this morning, especially in Clark County, before

subsiding.

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains,

and Island Park region, including but not limited to Dubois,

Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and

Ashton Hill.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of

reduced visibility.

If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.