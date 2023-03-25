Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:20AM MDT until March 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, except lower amounts of 1 to 2
inches in Dubois and localized higher amounts around 1 foot in
the backcountry above about 7,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as
40 MPH this morning, especially in Clark County, before
subsiding.
* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains,
and Island Park region, including but not limited to Dubois,
Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and
Ashton Hill.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of
reduced visibility.
If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use
extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.