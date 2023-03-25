Skip to Content
today at 10:12 AM
Published 3:55 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches in the Jackson Valley and 2 to 4 inches in Star
Valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow are
possible and could greatly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

