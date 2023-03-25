Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:48 AM
Published 5:32 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 5:32AM MDT until March 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with 5 to 10 inches on Highway 28 from Lemhi to
Gilmore Summit, and over passes, including: Lost Trail Pass,
Bannock Pass, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM MDT
early this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory,
from 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content