Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 8:51PM MDT until March 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches, except lower amounts of 1 to 2 inches in Dubois and

localized higher amounts of 8 to 12 inches in the backcountry

above about 7,000 feet.

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains,

and Island Park region, including but not limited to Dubois,

Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, Ashton

Hill, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of

reduced visibility.

If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest road conditions can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 app, or by calling 5 1 1.