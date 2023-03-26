Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 26 at 7:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 719 PM MDT, a broad area of heavy snow was located along a line
extending from 10 miles south of Fort Hall Bannock Peak to near
Malta. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Locations impacted include…
Malta, Rockland, Albion, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Fort Hall
Bannock Peak, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Yale Rest Area, Sweetzer
Summit, Daniels Reservoir, Idahome, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett
Reservoir, Roy and Bridge.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one mile in this area of heavy snow. If you
are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low
visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.

National Weather Service

