Special Weather Statement issued March 26 at 7:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 719 PM MDT, a broad area of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 10 miles south of Fort Hall Bannock Peak to near

Malta. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Rockland, Albion, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Yale Rest Area, Sweetzer

Summit, Daniels Reservoir, Idahome, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett

Reservoir, Roy and Bridge.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one mile in this area of heavy snow. If you

are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.