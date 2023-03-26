Special Weather Statement issued March 26 at 9:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 859 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along Interstate 84

from near Malta through Sweetzer Summit, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Holbrook,

Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one half of a mile in this area of heavy

snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.