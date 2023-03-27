Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 5:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
As our latest storm system pulls away from the region, areas of
lingering light snow continue near Pocatello and across the
southern highlands, including Interstate 84 from the Interstate 86
interchange to the Utah border, and portions of Interstate 15
south of Pocatello. While this snowfall will continue to trend
south and eventually end, those headed out to commute or travel
this morning are strongly encouraged to exercise caution. Slow
down, leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles,
and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.