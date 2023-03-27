Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 5:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

As our latest storm system pulls away from the region, areas of lingering light snow continue near Pocatello and across the southern highlands, including Interstate 84 from the Interstate 86 interchange to the Utah border, and portions of Interstate 15 south of Pocatello. While this snowfall will continue to trend south and eventually end, those headed out to commute or travel this morning are strongly encouraged to exercise caution. Slow down, leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles, and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.