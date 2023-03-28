Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 1:21PM MDT until March 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
above 4500 feet.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Gilmore Summit.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.