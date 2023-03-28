Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 1:21PM MDT until March 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

above 4500 feet.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Gilmore Summit.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.