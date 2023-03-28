Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 1:53PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

Locally higher amounts are possible across the southwest terrain.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday. Heaviest snow

will occur Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around the Park could be

difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.