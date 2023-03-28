Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 1:53PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday. Heaviest snow
will occur Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton Pass,
Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.