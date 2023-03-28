Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 12 inches

in the valleys below.

* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.