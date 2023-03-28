Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 31 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the

valleys below.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

and Victor.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.