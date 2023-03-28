Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:27 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 31 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the
valleys below.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
and Victor.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content