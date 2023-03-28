Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 31 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches

in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches in the

valleys below.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and

Small.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.