Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 31 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet MSL with a mix of rain and

snow below 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches

in the mountains above 5500 feet and up to 4 inches in the

valleys below.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.