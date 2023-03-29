Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, except 8 to 21 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Bear River Mountains, including State Highway 36 and
Emigration Gap.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate wind could cause drifting snow,
making it difficult to keep roads clear and open.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.