Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches, except 9 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…The Centennial Mountains and the Island Park area. This
includes the towns of Kilgore, Island Park, and Last Chance.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate wind will make it difficult to
keep roads clear due to drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.