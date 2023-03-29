Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

10 inches, except 6 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…The Lost River Mountains and the Frank Church Wilderness

Area. This includes the town of Clayton.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate wind could create drifting snow,

making it difficult to keep roads clear of snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.