Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15
inches, except 9 to 19 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, including Stanley Basin, the Sun
Valley region, the Big Lost highlands and Copper Basin, and the
Wood River Foothills. This includes the towns of Stanley,Galena,
Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate wind could cause heavy drifting,
making it difficult to keep roads clear of snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.