Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches,
in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 10 inches in the
valleys below. Locally higher totals in the Centennials.

* WHERE…Island Park and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

