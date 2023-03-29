Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 15

inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 9 inches in

the valleys below.

* WHERE…Lost River Range, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun

Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.