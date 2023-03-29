Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches

above 7000 feet MSL and 6 to 12 inches below 7000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.