Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 11:06AM MDT until March 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches above 4500 feet. Up to 10 inches over Lost Trail Pass.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, Wiliams Creek.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.