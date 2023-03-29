Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 11:16AM MDT until March 30 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with up to 10 inches over Lost Trail Pass.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Williams Creek.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.