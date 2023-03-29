Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9

inches, except 6 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…The Beaverhead and Lemhi highlands. This includes the

towns of Dubois, Spencer, Small, and the Edie School.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.