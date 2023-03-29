Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches, except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…The Lost River and Pahsimeroi Valleys. This includes the
towns of Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.