Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches, except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…The Big Hole, Blackfoot, and Caribou Mountain areas.

This includes the towns of Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.