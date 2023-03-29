Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 10 inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…The Southern hills, including the Albion Mountains,the
Raft River Valley, and the Marsh and Arbon highlands. This
includes the towns of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.