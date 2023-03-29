Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:13 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:13AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 10 inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Southern hills, including the Albion Mountains,the
Raft River Valley, and the Marsh and Arbon highlands. This
includes the towns of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content