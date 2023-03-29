Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches
in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 8 inches in the
valleys below.
* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.