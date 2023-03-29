Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph throughout the day Thursday.

* WHERE…Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.