Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, in
the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the
valleys below.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay,
Chilly, and Challis.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.