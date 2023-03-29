Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:24PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
above 5500 feet MSL with up to 1 to 4 inches in the valleys
below. Locally higher totals above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph Thursday through Friday morning particularly in
Cassia County.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.