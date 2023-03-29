Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:34PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, mainly
over the higher terrain of southern Yellowstone. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…6 PM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. The heaviest snow is
likely to occur between midnight and 9 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around Yellowstone could
be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.