Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 2:34PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow with total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday. The heaviest snow is

likely to occur between midnight and 9 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton Pass,

Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass, especially during the

Thursday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your

plans include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.