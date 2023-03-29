Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 3:54AM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible across the
southwest terrain.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday. Heaviest
snow will occur later tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around the Park could
be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.