Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 3:54AM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday. Heaviest

snow will occur later tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton Pass,

Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your

plans include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.