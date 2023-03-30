Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:20 AM

Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20AM MDT until March 31 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The south central highlands, including the Albion
Mountains. This includes the towns of Albion and Almo.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday. Peak wind is expected
during the overnight hours.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content