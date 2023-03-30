Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic and the Raft River Valleys. This
includes the towns of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta,
Rockland and Holbrook. It also includes Interstate 84 from the
split with Interstate 86 to the Utah border.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.