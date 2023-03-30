Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:28 PM
Published 2:25 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:25PM MDT until March 31 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Raft River Region including
but not limited to Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Patchy blowing snow will be possible especially in the
mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content