Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 1:51AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Island Park and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact heavy travel periods.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.