Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 1:51AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9

inches, except 5 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Lost River Range, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun

Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.