Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 1:51AM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14
inches, except 6 to 20 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.