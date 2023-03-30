Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5
inches in the northern Wood River Valley and up to 2 inches in
the Stanley Basin with locally higher totals in the mountains
especially around Galena Summit.
* WHERE…Borah Peak, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley,
Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.