Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 11:38AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and up

to 10 inches over Lost Trail Pass.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.