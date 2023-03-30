Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 11:38AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and up
to 10 inches over Lost Trail Pass.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

