Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:04 AM
Published 1:51 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:51AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches,
except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, Chilly, and Challis.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content