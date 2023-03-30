Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:51AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches,

except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,

Mackay, Chilly, and Challis.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.