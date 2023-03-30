Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:51AM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 14 inches, except 3 to 18 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.